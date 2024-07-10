Push for 'world class facility' for Orange

A world class, specialist resort for people with spinal injuries could land in Orange.
That's the hope of Rocky Mileto, who has been working towards the facility for about seven years.
Journalist Will Davis caught up with Mr Mileto and has all of the details - including a possible location in the Orange CBD - for you this morning.
Meanwhile, journalist Grace Dudley has dived into the forecast for Orange for the next seven days and it's looking incredibly white.
That's right, snow is on the radar, with initial predictions for snow as low as 800m.
Catch-up: sports journalist Dom Unwin had the scoop on the location for the 2024 Woodbridge Cup grand finals yesterday.
ICYMI: you can scroll through our July 'Hello World' babies gallery here.
We're not that far off from the 2024 local government elections, and journalist Em Gobourg was on the phones this week asking incumbent Cabonne councillors about their plans ahead of the September vote.
Have a great day,
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
