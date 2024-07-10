'Oh my God, we did it': how a group of Blayney women made rugby history

Like many in the Blayney Rams women's team, Lauren Newstead spends her Saturdays watching her son play rugby league for Blayney Bears before pulling on the boots herself.
Newstead is part of the inaugural Rams women's side playing rugby 10s in the Westfund South Cup.
The Rams won their first game on Saturday July 6, defeating West Wyalong Redbacks 29-12 at King George VI Oval.
Newstead scored a hat-trick in the win, a performance she admits no one saw coming.
"We were super excited to get the win, it definitely wasn't something we had set in our sights for the season," she said.
"We didn't think we'd get there. We started with lots of green girls.
"It was actually unbelievable.
"We have been training really hard and getting girls to turn up. Being our first season in the comp we didn't have great numbers and we fluctuated.
"So when we actually realised we won we were like, oh my God, we did it."
The side was cobbled together in early 2024 with three former Orange City Lions players signing up as well as a bunch of women who had never played rugby before.
Newstead said playing locally was easier on family commitments and hoped it would help blaze a trail for girls in Blayney.
"Mainly it was more of a convenient thing for us," she said.
"Lots of us are mums. I myself have three kids and being able to go five minutes down the road and play footy after my son plays league [is easier], we play at the same field.
"So I guess it just kind of made juggling mum life a bit easier and there's quite a few of us that are mums, so we're all kind of doing the same thing on a Saturday morning.
"There is not really much like that for girls and especially out here in Blayney, we haven't been able to field a younger girls [league] side.
"So once girls in Blayney reach 12, I guess the opportunities for contact footy being league or union is to travel out of town."
So, how good did the beer taste afterwards?
"It was a bit crazy," she said.
"We definitely had beers and sang the team song in the change rooms that we actually modified to suit girls, just to kind of make it a little more girl appropriate.
"There were lots of things in there that were mainly just for blokes and it would sound ridiculous if we sung it."
