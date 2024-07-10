Plans for specialist spinal injury resort in Orange revealed

Plans for a specialist resort in Orange for people with spinal injuries have been revealed.
The site could include accommodation, a gym with expert training staff and recreational facilities.
Rocky Mileto is behind the plans to open a new regional branch of the existing Sargood facility in Collaroy, Sydney.
Its manager and CEO have reportedly come out in support of the proposal.
"It's a world class facility for people with spinal injury," Mr Mileto told the Central Western Daily on Tuesday.
"Normal physios and places in any town don't really have the appropriate equipment or expertise needed.
"Sydney is really difficult for a lot of country people, so the whole idea is to have an offshoot out here.
"It would be nice to have a facility that doesn't exclude people and puts its arm around a whole range of conditions and disabilities."
Mr Mileto has been working towards the facility for about seven years and believe the ball is now rolling for activity to ramp up.
The old conservatorium site on Hill Street is one of several sites being explored for the project.
Mr Mileto suffered a serious spinal injury playing rugby. He's spent much of the 28 years since working to help others with similar conditions through multiple organisations.
