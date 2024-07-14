Domestic violence: no jail for holding knife to woman's throat in 'drunken rage'

A man who grabbed his partner's face and held a knife to her throat has avoided full-time jail.
The domestic violence took place in the couple's home near Orange while their children were in the house on March 1, 2024.
The man drank about six long necks of Tooheys New and the victim drank a bottle of Moscato while they watched TV with one of their children before the couple got into an argument at 9.15pm.
During the argument the man threw a plastic drink bottle at the TV, smashing it, and the child went to their room.
The offender then approached the victim from behind while she sat on the lounge unaware.
He grabbed her face and pulled her head back against the lounge so she was unable to move and held a knife to her throat while yelling.
A short time later he dropped the knife.
The woman picked up her phone and saw the man put the knife back in the kitchen so she ran outside and called triple zero.
Meanwhile, he got into his car and left the residence.
Police attended a short time later and took photos of the damaged TV, the knife and the scene.
About 1.35am on March 2, 2024 he was arrested on the Mitchell Highway at Orange.
The couple had been in a 13-year relationship and were still living together before the assault.
However, he was already facing an intimidation charge against his mother-in-law from February.
According to court documents, the couple's relationship had recently ended before he sent a text to his mother-in-law on February 13, 2024, about 2.50pm.
He wrote to her: "Tell your mut son im gonna get him".
At 3.08pm she received a phone call from him and he told her he would slit her son's throat.
The woman contacted police and provided a statement at 6.40pm.
According to the police she was visibly upset when stating her fears for her children's safety.
Police questioned the man at Orange Health Service. He denied knowing that he had made the threats to the victim. When asked if he had any intention of slitting the man's throat he said, "no ... just cranky".
The 40-year-old man was on bail when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
He is not named to protect the identity of the victims and children.
Solicitor Emily Lucas said the man pleaded guilty at the first opportunity for intimidating his mother-in-law.
He also pleaded guilty to damaging the TV and made a later guilty plea to using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
"He has bought a new TV," Ms Lucas said.
"It is accepted that there was a child present in the lounge room so it may be aggravated."
She argued that the man's offending did not cross the custody threshold.
"He was drinking to excess at the time of the offence," Ms Lucas said adding that he's since shown insight into his offending and engaged in related programs.
She said the man works six days a week in the auto industry.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith disagreed with Ms Lucas saying the man did "most definitely" cross the custody threshold.
Magistrate David Day said the man was "well and truly in his cups" when he damaged the TV and intimidated his partner.
He then told those gathered in the courtroom that the man held a knife to the woman's throat.
"A knife is involved in a manner that would intimidate anybody, particularly once their head is held back exposing their full throat," Mr Day said.
Mr Day also said the offence took place while the man was in a "drunken rage".
However, he accepted the man is seeking help for his excessive alcohol consumption and did not have an offence on his record for more than 10 years.
"[He] has a limited criminal history," Mr Day said.
"When he was a young man about 20 years old he was involved in a serious armed robbery and received six years of imprisonment with a very generous parole period because of his age.
"While he was on parole he was convicted of property damage."
Mr Day said the man also had a high-range drink-driving charge in 2011 and then these matters.
Mr Day sentenced the man to a two-year and six-month intensive correction order for domestic violence property damage, use offensive weapon with into to commit an indictable offence and intimidation from July 3, 2024 to January 2, 2027.
He must abstain from alcohol and participate in rehabilitation and treatment.
