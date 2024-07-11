Uni student's wild punches smash mate's front teeth in unprovoked attack

A university student who dislodged a mate's front tooth in an unprovoked attack has faced court.
Jett William Clarke of North Orange dressed in a suit and tie when he fronted court to be sentenced for the assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The victim had been out celebrating his birthday in Wollongong when he returned home and found Clarke, who was 22 at the time, and two other men drinking alcohol in a backyard with loud music blaring at 10.30pm on March 25, 2023.
Due to the excessive noise and not wanting to disturb the neighbours, the victim asked the two other males to leave.
They left but Clarke remained seated in a camp chair.
The victim said he was glad the other men were gone saying "they were being dickheads".
However, Clarke replied, "they'd be able to bash you".
When the victim aired his doubts, saying "I'd like to see them try", Clarke said he would be able to bash the victim as well.
"I don't think that's a good idea at all," the victim said.
Clarke then stood up and punched the victim in the face multiple times with a closed fist.
The victim attempted to block his face with his arms. He then attempted to wrap his arms around Clarke's upper body to stop him from lashing out.
However, Clarke pushed him to the ground and stood over him while he punched the victim in the head repeatedly. The victim continued to cover his face with both arms in an effort to the assault from continuing.
The victim's girlfriend intervened and attempted to pull Clarke off the victim.
Clarke eventually got off the victim and went inside the house. The victim and his partner went out the front and met with another friend who took them to Wollongong Hospital.
As a result of the assault, one of the victim's front teeth was completely dislodged. He also had lacerations to his lips and visible swelling to the left side of his head.
Magistrate David Day described Clarke's actions as "bizarre behaviour" when the case came before him in Orange Local Court on July 3, 2024.
"It wasn't an argument of anything, it was just some words," Mr Day said, referencing the events in the lead up to the assault.
Solicitor Andrew McDonald said "the police facts" which provided a summary of the offence, could "only supply so much context".
"What I know is he drinks too much and he punches his mate in the face causing serious dental damage," Mr Day responded.
"The damage and the injury to his mouth is considerable."
Clark was living in Wollongong, unemployed and studying environmental science at Wollongong University at the time of the assault.
However, Mr McDonald said his client moved back home to Orange and is now studying mechanical engineering remotely at another university and is also now employed.
Although Clarke has got his life back on track, there was more that Mr Day considered when handing down the sentence.
"I need to punish him, I need to make him answerable for his actions and I need to recognise the harm done to [the victim]," Mr Day said.
"He's crossed the custody threshold, Mr McDonald," Mr Day said.
However, he also took note of Clarke's promising future and that he had no previous criminal record and no history of violence.
He also accepted that there was a degree of remorse.
Mr Day sentenced Clarke to a 12-month intensive correction order from July 3, 2024 to July 2, 2024.
The sentence will be served in the community and Clarke must complete 50 hours of community service and participate in rehabilitation and treatment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.