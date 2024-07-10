Your school holiday guide, and a fond farewell

Hello!
Happy school holidays. Scratching your head about what to do over the next few weeks? Journalist Emily Gobourg has you covered. Check out her list here.
What's happening this weekend?
One last time- Orange's best drag nights at the Pig and Tinder: To celebrate the end of an era The Blind Pig are bringing Phish and Phreak back to town. This Drag Bingo fundraiser on Saturday night is going to be bigger and louder than any others before. You're guaranteed a good time with the added bonus of feeling good about yourself because you're raising money for Women's domestic violence support services in Orange. Journalist Will Davis wrote about the event here. Tickets are $30 and include a free drink. There's still some left. We checked!
Library Lovers Giant Book Sale: Get your hands on an epic read from just 50 cents at the Library Lovers Giant Book Sale. Get your hands on anything from fact to fiction, cookbooks to large prints, DVDs and magazines and more. From 9.30 to 4pm on Saturday and 1pm to 5pm on Sunday.
Oldies but Goodies: Be entertained by the talent at New Generation Dance Studio as they present their 2024 Mid-Year showcase 'Oldies but Goodies'. The concert will be on at 4pm on Saturday at the Orange Civic Theatre. Tickets are $25 each and there's some left! Get them here.
Live music at The Greenhouse: Get your live music fix at The Greenhouse on Friday and Saturday this weekend. On Friday join Mat Cochrane and on Saturday listen to Tameka Kennedy in the cocktail bar from 6.30pm. Book your table here.
Chamber Music Series present Alchemy: Listen to the professional musicians of the Orange Regional Conservatorium height audiences in their Chamber Series. Tickets are $45 for an adult, $40 for a concession, $20 for a child under 18 and free for ORC School Aged Students. Find the tickets here.
July
If you have an event you think should be featured, email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Grace Ryan, Central Western Daily Deputy Editor
