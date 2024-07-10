Your school holiday guide, and a fond farewell

One last time- Orange's best drag nights at the Pig and Tinder: To celebrate the end of an era The Blind Pig are bringing Phish and Phreak back to town. This Drag Bingo fundraiser on Saturday night is going to be bigger and louder than any others before. You're guaranteed a good time with the added bonus of feeling good about yourself because you're raising money for Women's domestic violence support services in Orange. Journalist Will Davis wrote about the event here. Tickets are $30 and include a free drink. There's still some left. We checked!