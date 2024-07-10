Historic church to be transformed into restaurant and bar as plans approved

A historic Orange chapel is set to be transformed into a restaurant and bar.
Design plans for the Five Ways Church at 1 Bathurst Road were approved by Orange City Council on Tuesday night.
The 120-year-old site will comprise a restaurant cafe, small bar, and multi-use space for pop-up activities including art displays, exhibitions or yoga classes.
Construction costs are estimated at almost $2 million.
"The applicants have been working with [us] for a considerable amount of time," a note from council staff said.
"This proposal would provide an excellent reuse of a significant building, providing a unique opportunity for the city."
Chef Josie Chapman and her husband Jeffery are behind the project.
"We're just looking at loads of opportunities," she told the Central Western Daily last year.
"The building will change. It's very, very close, the architect's plans are done."
Plans attracted some pushback from neighbours who believe it could unreasonably increase noise, light pollution and odours in the area.
Councillors were confident all concerns could be mitigated with several minor changes.
"I think the multipurpose use will attract lots of different people and I'm happy to support it," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said.
The first service on the site was held in about 1846, with the church completed in 1903.
