Teen hit with huge list of charges after alleged high-speed pursuit

A teenager, who police believe is linked to a string of aggravated break-ins and a pursuit in the Central West, has been slammed with nearly 20 charges.
An 18-year-old male will face court on Wednesday, July 10, allegedly responsible for a series of break-and-enter incidents in and around Orange between April 1 and 26, 2024.
Including a reckless driving pursuit charge, the teen will face an additional three charges for allegedly being behind the wheel while never having held a driver's licence.
Following inquiries, the suspect was originally brought to the attention of police under a sting dubbed Operation Regional Mongoose,
It targets young alleged offenders believed to be linked to serious property-related crimes.
Found remanded in custody at a correctional facility in Grafton at the time, he will soon appear before Orange Local Court via Audio Visual Link (AVL) on Wednesday afternoon.
The teen is facing a total of 17 charges, with the list of alleged offences including:
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
