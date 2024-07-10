Firearm and machete used in alleged carjacking and robbery at lookout

A woman was threatened with a firearm in an alleged domestic violence incident before an attempted carjacking and robbery.
Two men have been charged following an investigation into alleged domestic violence-related offences and an armed robbery in the Central West at the weekend.
Police will allege in court a man threatened a woman with a firearm while they were travelling through Blayney about 9.30pm on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
The man left the vehicle a short time later and allegedly joined two other men in a silver sedan.
About 10.30pm, that car was allegedly used during an attempted carjacking and robbery at Blayney Rotary Lookout where a 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman told police they were threatened by three men armed with a firearm and machete. They handed over personal items belongings and the vehicle left.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding both incidents.
Following inquiries, police attended a business on Hamden Park Road, Kelso, about 2pm on Monday, July 8, 2024, and arrested a 23-year-old man.
The man was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged with six offences including: contravening a domestic violence apprehended violence order, use intimidation/violence to unlawfully influence person (DV), robbery while armed with dangerous weapon, and three counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
The man was refused police bail and appeared at Bathurst Local Court on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.
Following further inquiries, police attended a home on Plumb Street, Blayney, about 1pm on Tuesday, July 9, and executed a search warrant.
Officers seized a mobile phone, a silver sedan, and prescription medication.
A 24-year-old man was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
He was charged with robbery while armed with dangerous weapon and was refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, July 10.
Inquiries are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.