New location for New Years Eve confirmed ... and everything else at council

Lake Canobolas is set to host New Years Eve celebrations for the first time this year in Orange.
Councillors locked in the location on Tuesday night as new details for the annual event were revealed.
Major revamp of a historic building, plans for a BMX pump track, possible revival of a Christmas shopping event and creation of a new suburb with affordable housing were also discussed.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers this week. Deep dive stories will be published in coming days.
Councillors voted for Lake Canobolas to host end of year celebrations for the first time.
"I'm all for this," Cr Glenn Floyd said.
"I think the safety aspects are met. I think bang for our buck is best served by sending this out to the lake."
Cr Jeff Whitton was the only opponent, arguing other venues would be more accessible.
"I do recognise the lake is a flagship and would be a beautiful event ... but this basically restricts family who can't get out there," he said.
The celebrations are slated to include fireworks, food stalls, live music and children's entertainment.
Costs are estimated at about $100,000, with about $40,000 sought through private sponsorship.
Plans to transform the historic Five Ways Church into an entertainment venue were unanimously approved despite pushback from some neighbours.
Designs for the 120-year-old building comprise a restaurant, café, small bar and "multi-use spaces" for pop-up activities including art displays, exhibitions or yoga classes.
"I think the multipurpose use will attract lots of different people and I'm happy to support it," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said.
Construction of a new pump track for cyclists is meanwhile one step closer.
Designs at multiple locations including Glenroi Oval, ANZAC park and Moulder Park will be put together as council seeks grant funding to back the project.
"I think it's a fantastic idea," mayor Jason Hamling said.
"I like the idea of the Moulder Park Youth precinct ... we're always talking about their not being enough for kids to do."
A community working group will also be established to explore the possibility of creating a Christmas shopping event in the CBD.
"Years ago there was a Christmas party and we're looking to revive aspects of that," Cr Jack Evans - who brought the motion - told the Central Western Daily.
"The business chamber and independent businesses have tried a couple of different ways to do it but it gets a bit difficult when it comes to road closures and having a bit of alcohol in the street, so that's why we're choosing to bring council to the table.
"It needs to be brought forward now rather than later as we're going into caretaker mode ... we have still got a good four months to really plan it out."
The strategic policy guiding construction of Redmond Place - a new suburb built around housing affordability - was adopted by all councillors.
"This is a great move forward," mayor Hamling said.
"It takes a while. We are setting something in stone and motion but it just frustrates me how long these things take."
Cr Kevin Duffy was the only councillor not in attendance.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for July 16, 2024.
