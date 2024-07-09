Out and about in Orange: photos from July 5 to 7 | part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Carla caught up with school holiday makers and people enjoying the Friday vibes down the Orange CBD. You can find that gallery here.
On Saturday Jude went to the Bridge championships, read about it here.
She then went to the Oldies but Goodies dance concert at the Civic Theatre and the Blind Pig fundraiser on Saturday night.
Somewhere in there she found time to visit Sam's Bar in Millthorpe!
Want to see the action from the CYMS versus Hawks derby on Sunday? Check out the full report here.
