Thief caught doing 100km/h on quiet Orange streets

A thief who led police on a high speed chase through a number of quiet residential streets in Orange's north has learned his fate in court.
The wild pursuit kicked off in unusual circumstances too, and our court reporter has all the details for you this morning.
The parents of Bridgette Porter are calling for reviews and system reform on the anniversary of her death. You can read about Biddy's story here.
Last night's council meeting is one of the last before this term goes into care-taker mode. Journalist Will Davis was on deck to cover the meeting, and you can check out all the details below.
Catch-up: one of the main roads linking Orange and Blayney is set for repair.
ICYMI: The doors at the new Wentworth officially opened this week, five years after fire ripped through the old golf club.
Thanks for your support,
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.