Stomping on a woman's head, kicking her body ends in failed bail bid for reoffender

A MAN will spend the next month behind bars after he was refused bail by a magistrate for stomping on a woman's head.
Paul Draper, 48, of Edgells Lane, Kelso was refused bail in Bathurst Local Court on July 1, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Documents tendered to the court state Draper and the victim drove to his home on Edgells Lane after spending several hours at the Kelso Hotel on June 6.
A drunken Draper became aggressive towards the victim and pushed her to the ground as she walked to her vehicle.
Whilst she was lying on the ground, Draper kicked her with force at least four times to her buttocks and right arm before he stomped on her arm and head.
The victim got up and drove away.
The following day, the victim went to Bathurst Base Hospital for treatment, undergoing an exam and CT scan on her head.
The court heard she suffered soft tissue damage to her right clavicle, right shoulder, elbow and pelvic region.
She then made a report to police on June 28.
Draper was arrested that afternoon and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he declined to be interviewed.
THE prosecution opposed bail for Draper, citing his criminal record as the basis for concerns over community protection.
Sergeant Cameron Ferrier also noted Draper's previous breaches of bail, and said there was a likelihood the charge would result in a prison sentence.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan said his client's health diagnosis of Huntington's disease put him at a particular vulnerability in custody, and noted he hadn't offended since 2020.
Despite offering a number of "stringent bail conditions" including a curfew and a non-contact order, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis refused Draper bail.
"I accept Mr Draper has had a relatively limited antecedents [since his last offence], however he is, in my opinion, someone who is at an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety of the community and the victim," Ms Ellis.
Draper will be sentenced on August 12 in Bathurst Local Court.
