Justice for Biddy: 'It beggar's belief what her parents endured'

We also met with the hardworking paramedics at Parkes, whose ranks have recently grown with the additional staff announced by the Minister. Whilst we didn't get to meet the new paramedics on-duty, as they were busy in the field attending to calls, we did manage to catch up with NSW Ambulance personnel, who candidly enlightened us to a few of their challenges. The Minister was genuinely interested in their feedback and took away a few things to consider.