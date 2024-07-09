'No regrets' as Jack Evans calls time on council for now

Jack Evans is calling time on council for now - but says he's proud of the "positive contribution" made during his term.
The first-time representative chairs the Orange City Council Infrastructure Policy Committee and has authored multiple successful motions since election in 2022.
Recent birth of his first child with wife Kaitlyn and the possibility of new community group opportunities prompted the decision to pull-up sticks.
"I absolutely have no regrets," he told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"We've obviously just celebrated the birth of our first child, which is an exciting time for us as a young family and I'm still running a business that's performing really well.
"The reason that I'm comfortable making the decision is that I'm young enough to come back at a later date if that's something I wanted to do ... it's not like I'm running out of time."
He lists securing funds to restore the Function Centre, resurfacing of Mount Canobolas road, installation of new footpaths through Lucknow, passing of the Rainbow Festival, and progress towards securing flight routes to and from Newcastle among his proudest achievements.
"I feel like I've made a positive contribution," Cr Evans said.
"Just talking to people since I've announced it, I feel like the people that I've worked with ... have appreciated my time and that's always a good feeling."
He believes he can now achieve more to represent the business community through other channels.
"There's been potential opportunities opening up in the community groups that really got me where I am," Cr Evans said.
"The reason I got on the council is through my work with the Business Chamber and other groups and I feel that I was able to achieve more for businesses in the local community in those roles than I have been on council.
"When you've got a vested interest in business you go in there and try and help them but you've got to declare an interest at every second motion, so you're really sort of hamstrung with what you're trying to do."
Regardless, another run for council down the line isn't off the cards.
"I'd never say never, but I don't foresee it happening for the next 10 years or so at least," he said.
