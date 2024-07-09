Notoriously bumpy road outside of Orange set for long-awaited repair

A notoriously bumpy stretch of road between Orange and Blayney is set to be corrected.
Essential maintenance work is being carried out on Park Street, Millthorpe from Wednesday night.
The damaged asphalt from the Catholic Church near the entry to the village down to near the Redmond Oval gates is in line to be repaired.
The work will be completed at night, Blayney Shire Council has confirmed. The area will be partly closed from 7pm to 5am on weeknights from Wednesday, July 10.
Weather permitting, the work is expected to take five nights.
Transport for NSW says some nearby residents will be subject to increased noise between work hours.
Temporary traffic changes include the reduction of Park Street to one lane during working hours, and a drop in speed limit to 40km/h "which may affect travel times", Transport for NSW says.
In a statement, the major roads authority for NSW says to allow up to five minutes extra when travelling in the area.
