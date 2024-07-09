Wald praises Hawks 'mental game' while CYMS fly high in reggies and tag

A 20-point second half blitz has rescued Orange Hawks from back-to-back under 18s derby defeats but not before they "stood up" says Harry Wald.
Wald scored an after the siren try in the 20-8 win against Orange CYMS at Wade Park on Sunday, July 9.
The versatile back has mostly played first grade in 2024 but has come off the bench in recent weeks in the Tom Nelson Premiership.
With Hawks heading into the sheds down 8-0, Wald said the team rallied, not wanting a repeat of their 21-18 loss in May.
"It was good," he said.
"We had a big chat in the sheds about what we were going to come out and do and the boys did it and got the job done. It's a tough competition and a big mental game.
"I think all the boys stood up in the second half.
"Everyone gets into the banter because you have mates on the other team. It was grating on us and we talked about it during the week.
"It's a big mental game and you've got to become physical and show the boys we are here to play."
Wald, who again represented Penrith Panthers in the SG Ball Cup before linking up with the Two Blues' first grade team, said he enjoyed getting to play under 18s again.
"It brings more skill out and a bit more off the cuff footy," he said.
"It's really good to come back and especially get a win."
It was a CYMS sweep in the other three grades, firsts overcoming a determined Hawks side while in league tag the match was also evenly contested.
The league tag side further entrenched themselves in the top four after beating the Two Blues 14-4.
It was a much tighter game than the first derby, which CYMS won 46-4, tries to Mya Simmons, Em Provost and Keeley Thornhill enough to get the two points against their rivals whose try came via Charli Hunter.
In reserve grade CYMS placed one hand on the minor premiership, having a three-point lead with four games to be played.
Sam Hill's side ran out 44-6 winners despite a decent start by Hawks, the green and golds piling on three tries in the last 10 minutes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.