'Something for everyone': Wenty reopens five years after fire destroys club

Guarding much of what many have anticipated are behind them, doors officially swung open to mark the grand opening of a fully-revamped clubhouse on Monday.
Sitting on the grounds of the 18-hole course on Ploughmans Lane, all-new venue The Wentworth Orange became formally open to the public for business on July 8.
The multi-storey rebuild, which carried a price tag of $20 million, came after a devastating fire ripped through and gutted the building in 2019.
Now, five years later, the only thing burning at the club is a blazing excitement from staff, who say they're ready for guests to inspect the all-new building.
"There has been a lot of work behind the scenes ever since the former clubhouse was destroyed by a fire in May 2021," Orange Ex-Services' Club CEO, Nathan Kelly said.
"So, we hope the Orange and greater Central West community will be impressed with what the team has built.
"We would love to welcome you to the new Wentworth to experience our facilities first-hand."
The CEO said seeing the doors open on Monday was a great milestone for The Wentworth Orange, particularly after experiencing several hurdles along the way.
Some of those hiccups included unexpected factors early on in the piece, as well as a lack of available materials during the peak pandemic years.
"We have faced a number of challenges, from discovering a large amount of rock when digging the foundations of the clubhouse, to rain delays, and construction supply shortages," Mr Kelly said.
"These unfortunate factors contributed to the project taking longer than anticipated."
All done and dusted since, facilities now boast the brand new Wenty Cafe, a restaurant offering pub favourite meals for lunch and dinner, and a sports lounge attached to an outdoor terrace.
The Halfway House and Cafe also sits downstairs at the ninth hole.
There is a private function room for those wishing to book the venue for special events and corporate meetings, including other celebrations.
An indoor play area, Tiny Tee's Playground for kids aged 10 and under is also open, including two simulators where people can play virtual rounds of golf.
"There is something for everyone," Mr Kelly said, "not just for golfers."
TAB and Keno facilities are available at the venue, as well as the Wenty Pro Shop providing people a range of different fitting and coaching needs.
Located at 130 Ploughmans Lane, general trading hours for The Wentworth Orange are advertised as open seven days from 10am to midnight.
For more information and enquiries, send an email to office@wentworthgolfclub.com.au or phone the club directly on (02) 6361 4505.
