'I was shocked': History-making venue chosen for Woodbridge Cup grand finals

The 2024 Woodbridge Cup grand final will be hosted by a club for the first time in its history and break a 36-year drought in the process.
Peak Hill Roosters has won hosting rights for the decider, the first Woodbridge Cup grand final to be played at Lindner Oval and the first hosted by the club since 1988 when they played in Group 11.
Roosters president Torin Hando said he was in shock when he received a call late on Monday evening from Woodbridge boss Andrew Pull.
"It gave me a bit of a shock, I'm used to getting goosebumps but I had pins and needles, I was shocked that we actually got it," he said.
"It was overwhelming."
The decision to select Peak Hill comes at just the right time for the club with both grades gaining some serious momentum a month out from finals.
First grade and league tag are both in fifth place on the ladder with the Bantams set to play finals football for the first time in their history.
The last time Peak Hill won a Group XI first grade premiership was 1951, when they defeated Wellington 12-0 in Dubbo.
They also enjoyed a wave of success in 1970, winning the Group 11 East-West division as well as reserve grade, junior grade and schoolboy under 14s and under 12s.
Hando said it was shaping up as a historic and exciting time for the club.
"We've got a couple of hard games to go, but hopefully the chance to host the grand final gives both teams a bit of extra incentive," he said.
"As far as I'm aware it was 1988 so a long, long time ago.
"I think it'll be great, any game in Peak Hill is usually a pretty good atmosphere. But the big dance I think, especially if we've got a chance to be there, I think it'll be well worth it.
"Our women are going great, this is the first time in their history that they'll be in the finals.
"So a few historical moments for the club all around."
Pull said the league tried to share the day around and said the financial boost could help Peak Hill upgrade some of the Lindner Oval facilities to go with what he called one of the competition's best playing surfaces.
"There is a financial bonus, the clubs can do quite well out of it by hosting the grand final," he said.
"Hopefully with Peak Hill, the way of thinking is maybe they can put a bit of money away and help to upgrade their facilities full time so they can get something like Manildra, Canowindra and Blayney.
"The playing surface of Peak Hill is one of the best ones we've got."
The grand final will be hosted in late August with a date yet to be determined.
