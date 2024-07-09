Lachie is inspiring children to chase their dreams after getting his own leg up

An Orange-based teacher who grew up on a Western NSW sheep farm is passing on the message that people from anywhere can achieve success with a bit of help.
Lachie Barrett got a leg up to attend Sydney University and is now a teacher at Kinross Wolaroi School in Orange where he's helping others.
However, he grew up more than 300 kilometres from Orange in Coonamble and said his university studies were made possible by support from the Country Education Foundation.
He said the distance of more than 500 kilometres made attending Sydney University a challenge however, he always planned to study education and return to regional NSW.
The year 2 primary school teacher has now been at Kinross for three years and said he teaches a bit of everything including maths, English, HSIE and geography.
Mr Barrett also supports year 8 and 9 boarders at the Tower House boarding house at the old Wolaroi mansion.
"My family is still in Coonamble [at] a small rural holding there. "I'll always call Coonamble home" he said.
He has even returned to those roots during the school holidays and is back in Coonamble helping his dad with the sheep and tagging lambs.
Having been a boarding student at St Stanislaus College at Bathurst he had an idea of the Central West and when he saw the Kinross Wolaroi School position come up he threw his hat in the ring.
"I think Kinross is a hub for rural and regional education with boarders coming from across the district and then also day students here from Orange," Mr Barrett said.
"It's a magnificent school with magnificent opportunities.
"I was never ready for the cold but I love the rolling hills, the night sky, those stars aren't the same anywhere else."
He's also using his boarding experience to help the Kinross boarders saying his first two years of boarding were "really tough".
"I was only four and a half hours away from Mum and Dad's but some other students are many more hours more than that so I'm just trying to let them know that whatever they're feeling is certainly normal."
His teaching journey wasn't completely straight forward.
"I started off doing exercise and sport science with either the goal to do a master in physiotherapy or education," Mr Barrett said.
"At the end of the first year I just sort of decided both degrees are great in regard to the opportunity to help people overcome obstacles.
"I think education goes that one step further where you can help empower and inspire children to chase their dreams.
"I've had some great teachers in my life to help me see what was possible so [I'm] trying to do the same I guess."
However, it was the Country Education Foundation that made it possible for him to move to Sydney for his studies.
"You can hit the books as hard as you want, you can have those dreams but in reality there's some barriers in putting that into practice and for me and my family one of those was the financial barriers that Sydney holds with accommodation and transport," Mr Barrett said.
"It's seven and a half hours from Coonamble."
He said the foundation provided financial support and mentoring to give the "tips and tricks" he needed to succeed.
"I'm very grateful for that and always will be and I guess my family are very grateful for that as well," Mr Barrett said.
He's now giving back by volunteering with the foundation's local committee in Orange and occasionally with the national committee.
"The CEF is the backbone of regional and rural communities and supports many students to finish school and do what they want to do whether that's a trade, uni degree or anything like that," he said.
"Kinross and CEF have a nice sort of pathway of sorts or values align I guess.
"It doesn't matter who you are or where you come from, you know we're going to help you chase that opportunity and to understand what the big wide world has out there and to chase those dreams and try and pursue them."
He said CEF volunteers are assigned buddies who they help access their grant and if they have any university or Tafe questions they help navigate the post school pathways.
"Recently we held a fundraising event at Anfield Gardens here in Orange, which was fabulous and just a great way to build awareness of the great work the CEF does. I help with some of their social media as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.