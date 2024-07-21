First country school to link with gourmet food platform for fundraising

Volunteer numbers to get school events off the ground for fundraising have taken a dive in recent years, the rising cost of living and pandemic aftermath largely responsible for the fallout.
An unavoidable dawn of a new era, it's a reality Orange East Public School's debut Parents and Citizens (P&C) president Nicole Ashdown has had to confront, head-on.
A shift worker in the health sector, Mrs Ashdown is no stranger to the difficulties of juggling a career while raising children, yet still wanting to be an active parent in the school community.
"Most parents are struggling with work commitments they can't get out of, so it's very hard for parents to stop and attend school events during the day, even though they'd really like to contribute more," she said.
"It's not easy, and after fundraising during COVID was virtually disbanded and basically crippled, it's taken us a little bit of time to find our feet and get things going again.
"But it was a pretty enthusiastic time during our last P&C meeting of the term, because we found out about an exciting opportunity to help us in the background moving forward."
Applying some months prior, the five-member group was recently told it had been successful in landing a new partnership with Providoor.
An online food hub, the platform distributes ready-made meals from the likes of renowned chefs such as Masterchef judges Manu Feildel, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris, to name a few.
Secured by the NSW P&C Federation, this new partnership with schools means a percentage of sales though the website will go directly to schools by using a unique landing page for orders.
Orange East Public School was one of the first of 40 schools in NSW to put its hand up for the initiative.
Of roughly nine regionally-based schools, a spokesperson for the P&C Federation NSW confirmed it was the first country-based school to sign-up.
"We've got this whole new way now where parents, or anyone in the community, can contribute without having to make a huge volunteering commitment when they're just not able to," Mrs Ashdown said.
"It's a shame we can't have big [volunteer] numbers like we've had in the past, but I guess it's a sign of the times and this is a way we were able to explore a different avenue and change the way we operate.
"People are already struggling to make time and the last thing we want to do to parents is add any unnecessary pressure.
"This way, we'll now have this passive type of income, trickling in with funds that we haven't had before."
Whether connected to a student at the school or not, people can order gourmet meals through the portal with the Orange East Public School-specific code to help plough money into the school.
Main meals boast dishes like braised beef moussaka, large lasagne trays, and coconut and prawn curry, to desserts like jam doughnut pie, chocolate hazelnut profiteroles and classic tiramisu.
"It takes a team to come up with news ideas and achieve anything great, but our wonderful secretary Kath Bennett found this incentive and it's such a good idea for the school," Mrs Ashdown said.
"Hopefully these funds can contribute to a sensory garden idea we have for our neurodiverse kids, and help support excursions with cost of transport like bus subsidies.
"Retaining volunteers and avoiding volunteer fatigue are real issues schools have and this is a very helpful way we can work around those factors."
With Providoor operating behind the scenes, Mrs Ashdown said the smaller P&C group will be able to channel more energy into organising classic events for the school of roughly 275 students
These gigs are said to include Easter hat parades and athletics carnival barbecues were mentioned, along with a range of stalls and raffles, including an upcoming movie night.
President of the P&C Federation of NSW, Yvonne Hilsz said the new Providoor partnership will help with listing the load on parent volunteers of schools while still supporting the students who go there.
"This partnership minimises the time commitment from volunteers while maximising returns," Ms Hilsz said.
"Not only does it offer families quality meal options at a discount, but it also ensures a steady commission for P&Cs.
"It's a win-win solution that supports our communities while fundraising."
In 2023, P&C groups raised in excess of a combined $40 million to supplement public school funding of operations, resources activities and infrastructure.
As part of the Providoor launch, schools also have the opportunity to enter into a competition to win a celebrity chef attendance at a fundraising event in Term 4.
Individual school P&Cs must register for the partnership program through the P&C Federation NSW website.
