'I don't like to leave it': new robot donation at aged hub 'very popular'

An aged care facility in Orange has taken on a rather unique resident, a table tennis robot proving one popular new room mate from day dot.
Nursing home along Byng Street, Uniting Wontama provides a slew of leisure and wellness activities, from varying interest groups, shuffleboard, bingo, ten pin bowling and movie days to name some.
But it's a brand new machine made with cutting-edge technology climbing to the top of the conversation pole for residents of late, the introduction of a robotic table tennis facility piquing levels of interest, fitness, and laughter.
For 88-year-old resident Margaret Jones, the new addition to the care hub triggered a nostalgic response.
"I haven't played table tennis for a long time, but I enjoyed it very much," Ms Jones said.
"It brought back some lovely memories of playing table tennis with my friends 60 years ago."
Valued at $2000, the robot made its way to the Orange service thanks to the Ashcroft Group's "Let's Make Better" charity.
Launched in 2015, the store's initiative is to help the local community with beneficial donations, like the one officially unveiled at Wontama on Thursday, July 11.
As an added bonus, table tennis coach in Orange, Shin Nakazawa has also agreed to support the residents to get into the swing of things with their all-new robot pal.
The local Uniting hub's service manager, Rosie Dunnett said the fresh addition has introduced another level of fun to brightening peoples' days.
Even her own, as the residents "turned up the pace" on the robot to shoot the ping pong balls out at Ms Dunnett rather quickly.
"It's provided so much laughter and entertainment, giving everyone a new and different kind of engagement that's been received very positively here," she said.
"There's been a lot of curiosity as well, with smaller groups of four or five residents happily going to the table to take turns and watch each other, it's been very popular.
"We did a lot of research on this robot, too, about keeping minds active and healthy, and learned it would be good for dementia in terms of getting that mental and physical stimulation."
It's provided so much laughter and entertainment.- Uniting Wontama's service manager in Orange, Rosie Dunnett
Without requiring a partner to hit the ball back, the table tennis robot gives people a bit of movement while taking advantage of a low impact activity at the same time.
A large recycling net at the far side of the table collects the balls for redistribution, along with a ball container and scoop for easy floor collection.
Keeping the brain activated,
The robot is also said to be an invaluable tool when it comes to providing a unique experience to both individuals and groups, keeping the brain activated while pumping up natural, feel-good endorphins.
"It's a great game to play and it gives you plenty of exercise," 77-year-old resident, Helen Townsend said.
"I don't like to leave it."
Another Uniting Wontama resident, Sheila Wood, 74, said: "I enjoyed it very much and had lots of fun.
"I'd love to keep doing it."
To mark the looming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games from July 26 to August 11, the hub will bring in the robot for its debut games appearance.
"We've got the Olympics coming up, so our physios have put together a comprehensive program of different activities," Ms Dunnett said.
"So, our new table tennis robot will definitely feature as one of the sports for that period, which will be part of a weekly program competition for our residents."
"There's a lot of excitement brewing."
IGA Ashcroft's Bob Holland attended the event on Thursday, delighted to hear the laughter from residents following the robot donation.
