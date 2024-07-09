When it rains, it stores: Orange dam spills as June falls smash key mark

What's the old saying? When it rains ... it stores, sort of?
That version is at least true for Orange over the last month, with a wet June and consistent rainfall over the last 24 hours topping up the city's main water storage facilities.
Weatherzone.com has recorded 24.6mm in Orange in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday morning, while 106mm was recorded throughout June - making it our second wettest month throughout 2024 so far.
Those totals have helped fill Suma Park Dam to the brim, with the water spilling over the wall on Tuesday morning. Orange's total storage was at 90 per cent at the start of winter.
It's the first time Suma Park has been at 100 per cent since October, 2023.
Our water usage as a city is also low, with council's website reporting Orange's daily residential water consumption sitting at 139 litres per person, per day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.