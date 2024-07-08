Exciting push for new track on the cards

Plans to design and cost a pump track facility for Orange will come before Orange City Council tonight.
But where would it go?
Journalist Will Davis spoke with councillors ahead of Tuesday's meeting and there are a number of potential locations on the table.
I think we can all agree Monday was a shocking day on our roads, with confirmation three people died across multiple crashes over a 24-hour period.
We have updates on the horror smash at Carcoar and a deadly smash on the Newell Highway north of Forbes, while an elderly man died in a single vehicle crash in the region's north on Sunday night.
ICYMI: Popular bakery Racine is on the move. Journalist Grace Dudley spoke with owner Willa Arantz about plans for the new location.
Meanwhile in sport, journalist Dom Unwin has the exclusive on a massive new signing for Orange CYMS ahead of the 2025 Peter McDonald Premiership - the green and golds are making early moves.
Thanks for your support,
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.