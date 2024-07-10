Son jailed for intimidating police after scaring his mum while high on ice

A terrified mother told police she was scared her son was going to kill her and burn her house down after his behaviour unravelled earlier this year.
The mother and son were driving in Adina Crescent, Orange, about 1.20pm on February 22, 2024, when they started arguing.
The mother was driving with her 35-year-old son in the passenger seat.
He told her he'd hurt her partner so she stopped and told him to get out of the car. He got out but started yelling abuse at her.
Nearby residents came out and saw the offender yelling as he walked towards his mother's house.
Police met with the victim at a neighbours address at 1.40pm before heading over to her home, where they found the man inside.
When police approached the door to the room he was in he said: "if they come in here I'll be swinging, come on have a go, come here."
Due to the man's behaviour he was sprayed with OC spray before being arrested and taken back to Orange Police Station.
While speaking to the police, his mother said she was scared he would kill her and burn her house down.
An apprehended domestic violence order was taken out to protect the mother and included a provision that the man not go any place where she lived or worked.
However, police found him in a shed on her property at 2pm on March 9, 2024.
The man is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
He was in custody and appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from a prison hospital on July 3, 2024.
Solicitor Emily Lucas said her client had a turbulent relationship with his mother.
"His criminal history does not assist him," she said.
The court was told the man had been in custody for three months and 24 days leading up to his court appearance.
"That was a result of the contravention of the AVO," Ms Lucas said.
She said the man would benefit from supervision in the community but conceded he was on an intensive correction order at the time of his offence.
Magistrate David Day said the purpose of ICOs was to have offenders be in the community, but the threat of being placed in full-time jail was there if they re-offend.
He said the intimidate police was the most serious of the man's three charges.
"It's a threat to fight, isn't it?" Mr Day said.
"They've just come to arrest him because he intimidated his mum."
The man attempted to talk over Mr Day, who snapped back with "don't talk over me", before continuing with his remarks.
The man's words were unclear over the audio visual link from Long Bay Hospital.
"All the offending is aggravated by his extensive criminal history as an adult," Mr Day continued.
Mr Day said the man pleaded guilty to intimidating the police officer on the day the case went to a hearing. As a result he would not be eligible for a full 25-per cent sentence discount.
"There's very little else in [his] history to determine that there's any prospect of rehabilitation," he said.
A presentence report that was submitted to Mr Day in court said the man was "high on cannabis and methamphetamine" when he intimidated his mother and the police.
"Methamphetamine would in some ways explain the aggression towards his mother and police, " Mr Day said.
"The intimidation of police warrants a custodial sentence. The court would have no confidence if he was anywhere else except in custody."
Mr Day sentenced the man to 12 months of full-time jail with a nine-month non-parole period from March 10, 2024 to December 9, 2024 for intimidating the police officer.
He also convicted him and gave him two 12-month community correction orders requiring rehabilitation and treatment and that he abstain from drugs for intimidating his mother and breaching the Apprehended Domestic Violence Order.
A new two-year ADVO was also imposed with conditions that include not going within 200 metres of any place his mother lives or works.
