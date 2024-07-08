New pump track one step closer to reality... and everything else at council

A new pump track for bike riders in Orange is one step closer to reality.
Plans to design and cost a facility will come before Orange City Council this week with the aim of seeking future grant funding.
New Year's Eve celebrations, a proposed Christmas shopping event, affordable housing, emission reduction and multiple development applications are also on the Tuesday night agenda.
Possible locations flagged for a new pump track include Glenroi Oval, ANZAC park and the Moulder Park netball courts.
"I think it's an opportunity for kids to learn skills in a safe environment ... there's always been this discussion that there isn't enough for kids to do in Orange," Cr Tony Mileto told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"My preference is Moulder Park because I believe that it's central and I think that the CBD businesses would benefit.
"It just makes sense. There are plenty of opportunities for parking there and there are other things like the skatepark."
Design plans will be explored by council staff. Multiple layouts are under consideration.
Cr Jack Evans is proposing a new Christmas shopping event this year, possibly through the Orange CBD.
Previous attempts to revive the tradition have hit roadblocks with alcohol regulations and inability to temporarily close streets.
Cr Evans is pushing for council to collaborate with businesses through a working group and devise a suitable plan.
"Years ago there was a Christmas party and we're looking to revive aspects of that," he told the CWD.
"The business chamber and independent businesses have tried a couple of different ways to do it but it gets a bit difficult when it comes to road closures and having a bit of alcohol in the street, so that's why we're choosing to bring council to the table.
"It needs to be brought forward now rather than later as we're going into caretaker mode ... we have still got a good four months to really plan it out."
After receiving lukewarm reception from councillors when first raised, plans to host New Years Eve celebrations at Lake Canobolas are also back on the agenda.
Staff recommend supporting the event location, saying initial concerns including fire risk and traffic safety can be mitigated.
Estimated costs are about $100,000, with about $40,000 sought through sponsorship from Orange businesses.
A CWD poll of possible venues found Waratahs Sports Precinct had the most public support with 93 votes, followed by Jack Brabham (43), Lake Canobolas (34) and Wade Park (20).
The Redmond Place strategic policy for construction of a new low-cost suburb will meanwhile come back to council for adoption, while an update on the Woodward Street proposal for affordable housing will be raised in the closed meeting.
Plans to transform the historic Five Ways Church on Bathurst Road will also be voted on.
Designs for the 120-year-old building comprise a restaurant, café, small bar and "multi-use spaces" for pop-up activities including art displays, exhibitions or yoga classes.
Orange City Council will meet from 6.30pm on Tuesday July 9, 2024.
