'I just hate jail': man's grand entrance into court takes magistrate by surprise

The court officer calls his name three times.
No appearance.
Magistrate Garry Wilson sighs and moves the matter to Narromine court in hopes the man in question will show if the matter is dealt with in a court closer to where he lives.
Ten minutes later, dressed in a two-piece suit with his mullet flowing behind him, Joseph Thomas Cummings enters the courtroom in a flourish.
"I made it," he announces.
The solicitors laugh as Cummings takes his seat before the court - hours after he was expected.
As the court staff, police prosecutor and magistrate look for Cumming's paperwork, he hands up a letter of support.
"We dealt with your matter already, but you're here now so we may as well get this over with," Mr Wilson said.
The 32-year-old from Narromine pleaded guilty to two counts of driving motor vehicle during the disqualification period in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, July 4.
Documents tendered to the court state Cumming's licence was currently disqualified until January 2028 after he was penalised in Dubbo Local Court in 2023.
At 10.40am on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 police stopped a gold Mitsubishi Magna on the Newell Highway Brocklehurst for driving too close to the car in front of them.
Cummings was pulled over before being breath tested and asked for his licence.
After some checks, police confirmed Cummings was disqualified.
He told the police he was aware he was disqualified because he had not fitted his car with an interlock device which he was planning on doing.
He told the officers he was only driving as he was organising a few things for a new job he was starting.
Cummings was issued with a court attendance notice and told not to drive.
Just two days later on Thursday, February 15, at 3.40pm police were patrolling Whylandra Street when they saw Cummings driving the gold Mitsubishi.
Police activated their warning devices and stopped the car to speak with Cummings about his driving while disqualified.
Cummings was apologetic and remorseful saying that he had no other way to get home from his new job that he had just started.
He was given another court attendance notice and told not to drive.
As Magistrate Wilson finished reading Cumming's paperwork he looked at him before looking back down and saying, "it says here your ratbag days are over".
"For sure...getting too old for this kind of stuff anyway," Cummings said.
When Mr Wilson asked if Cummings planned on taking up shearing, he said he had given it a go but he just didn't see that happening in his life despite it being his father's career.
"I am working full time, I will be building a shed tomorrow," Cummings said.
Mr Wilson told Cummings that with his record, despite it being this type of offending it was still serious enough to tip him into jail.
"I just hate jail," Cummings said.
"Well what you've got to do is stay out of jail, get through this good behaviour bond, and get your licence back," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Wilson explained that Cummings could lower his disqualification period if he put an interlock device in his car.
"Right now you're disqualified until 2028," Mr Wilson said.
"Yeah, that's no good hey?" Cummings said.
"It doesn't help with work, does it? So go and get the interlock..." Mr Wilson said.
Cummings was disqualified from driving for six months and put on a 12-month community corrections order.
Mr Wilson told Cummings his only condition was to be on good behaviour.
"I promise," Cummings said.
"I'll bring you back if you break it...you can't get a better deal than that Mr Cummings," Mr Wilson said.
"Definitely not."
