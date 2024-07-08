Road train and four wheel drive crash and catch on fire in fatal crash

Update
A 55-year-old man has died at the scene of a truck and four-wheel drive crash in Forbes on Monday.
The road train and car collided at about 12.10pm. Police attended the scene. Shortly after they arrived, both vehicles caught alight.
The 55-year-old male was the driver of the four-wheel drive.
The 31-year-old driver of the prime mover was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with suspected broken leg and ribs, facial injuries and lacerations.
Police have commenced investigations and a report will be prepared for a coroner.
Earlier
NSW Police are calling for witnesses after a truck and car crash killed a man in the Central West.
The vehicles reportedly collided sometime before 12.10pm on July 8, 2024 on the Newell Highway about 15 kilometres north of Forbes.
Emergency services were called but the driver of the car died at the scene. He was reportedly aged in his 60s but is yet to be formally identified.
"[We] attended and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash," statement from NSW Police said.
"As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact local police."
As 3pm Monday, July 8, the Newell Highway remains closed in both directions and diversions have been set up.
"Ongoing police investigations are expected to take some time," LiveTraffic says.
It comes within hours of a serious two-car crash between Carcoar and Blayney that has left multiple people trapped in the wreckage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.