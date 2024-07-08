See who had a mid-year reset with Central West Inspired Women

Borrodell Vineyard was overflowing with inspired women on Sunday during the Mid-Year reset.
The sold-out event was a morning of self-care, self-love and education organised by Central West Inspired Women.
Penny Todman led the first session with yoga, ceremonial cacao, meditation and a health talk.
After a delicious breakfast women were treated to a panel discussion facilitated by Johanna Scott from women's health physiotherapist Jane Thompson, clinical psychologist Perri Carlson-Hawke and women's health GP Gabrielle Staniforth.
Jo also led a goal-setting workshop for the rest of 2024.
Get all the best galleries, headlines and sporting news straight to your inbox by signing up to the Central Western Daily's headline emails. You get two emails straight to your inbox with everything you need to know from Orange that day, plus the latest news from our national desk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.