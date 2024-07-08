Check out who starred for your favourite teams as the winter sports season heats up

A selection of photos from the sporting fields of Orange between July 6 and 7.
Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman have been busy in recent days, snapping away at various sporting events across Orange.
On Saturday Jude photographed the first-grade soccer game between Waratahs and Saints.
She also took photos of the Woodbridge Cup rugby league and league tag at Wade Park.
On Sunday Carla was at the PMP local derby between Orange CYMS and Hawks at Wade Park and the league tag game.
You can catch up on part one of this week's Out and About gallery here, it features pictures from Sam's Bar in Millthorpe, photos from the Blind Pig farewell fundraiser and more.
Keep up to date with all the sporting news from Orange and the region by signing up to the Central Western Daily sport newsletter. It lands in your inbox at 11am on Friday morning to get you ready for the weekend of sport ahead. You can sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.