One dead, others in hospital following truck and horse float crash

A man is dead after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the state's Central West on Monday afternoon, NSW Police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the Mid Western Highway in Carcoar around 1.25pm on July 8 following reports a crash had occurred between a ute towing a trailer and a Pantech truck towing a horse float.
Police have released a statement saying the driver of the utility was a man in his 60s, who died at scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
The driver of the truck was not injured, with two passengers - a boy and girl - receiving minor injuries.
It's understood the children were transported to Orange hospital for further assessment.
Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage, to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
At the time of publishing, around 2.15pm on July 8, emergency services were on the scene with Live traffic reporting two people trapped as a result of the crash.
A Toll helicopter had been dispatched from Orange.
The Central Western Daily has contacted police for more information as this is a developing story.
The major highway has been cordoned off in both directions, according to updates via the LiveTraffic website.
Northbound diversions between Cowra and Blayney are in place, redirecting motorists from Canowindra Road to Cudal, The Escort Way to Orange, the Mitchell Highway to Shadforth, and Millthorpe Road to Blayney.
Southbound, diversions are in place from Millthorpe Road to Shadforth, Mitchell Highway to Orange, The Escort Way to Cudal, and Canowindra Road to Cowra.
Transport for NSW says while diversions above are suitable for all vehicles, only light vehicles are permitted for: Martha Street, Hobbys Yard Road, Neville Road and Mandurama Road in both directions.
