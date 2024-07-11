Elegance meets modern comfort

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday July 12: 48 Byng Street, Orange:
Located on one of Orange's most prestigious streets, this period-style home stands as a testament to timeless elegance and charm. The property with its tessellated pathway, charming verandah, and meticulously manicured gardens, has long been admired by passersby.
Step inside and you're immediately transported to a bygone era. The exquisite pressed tin paneling, vibrant leadlight windows, and cast-iron fireplaces stand as proud sentinels of history. Yet, as you wander through the home it becomes clear this is not a museum but a living, breathing space.
Listing agent Lucas Ferrari said a sympathetic renovation had seamlessly woven in 21st-century style and comfort, creating a harmonious blend of old and new. "This property masterfully blends historic charm with contemporary living, creating a harmonious space where the elegance of the past meets the comforts of the present," he said. "This versatile home caters to diverse lifestyles, providing retirees with the convenience of proximity to all that Orange's vibrant heart has to offer, serving as an ideal bed and breakfast located near boutique shops and cafes, and appealing to young professionals seeking an urban living experience."
Two spacious living areas invite you to relax and unwind, while in the mornings the sun-drenched side deck becomes a serene spot for enjoying a cup of coffee. There is also a formal dining room and modern kitchen, complete with electric appliances, dishwasher, and elegant stone benches, that transforms family meals and entertaining into a delightful experience.
Three bedrooms, two with built-in robes and two that open out to separate decks, offer comfort and tranquillity. The main bathroom with its clawfoot bath and modern shower, along with a second toilet and shower in the laundry, ensure convenience for all.
This brick and tile home that dates back to the 1920s sits on a 486 square metre, north-facing block and boasts well-established gardens offering playful manicured plants, paved courtyards, and gorgeous timber decks.
The beloved Byng Street Café, a local favourite, is right on your doorstep offering the perfect spot for a morning coffee or a casual lunch, while for families both public and high schools are within easy walking distance.
