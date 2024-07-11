Elegance meets modern comfort

Listing agent Lucas Ferrari said a sympathetic renovation had seamlessly woven in 21st-century style and comfort, creating a harmonious blend of old and new. "This property masterfully blends historic charm with contemporary living, creating a harmonious space where the elegance of the past meets the comforts of the present," he said. "This versatile home caters to diverse lifestyles, providing retirees with the convenience of proximity to all that Orange's vibrant heart has to offer, serving as an ideal bed and breakfast located near boutique shops and cafes, and appealing to young professionals seeking an urban living experience."