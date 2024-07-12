This is how many times motorists have hit the highway's rope wire barriers

The rate of motorists crossing the centre line and running off-road between Orange and Bathurst has been ranked "high" by roads authorities.
In light of the newly-installed wire ropes down the middle of the Mitchell Highway between the two regional city centres, the Central Western Daily asked Transport for NSW for more information about flexible safety barriers.
Part of those items flagged overall effectiveness of the bendy barricades, including ongoing maintenance and repairs, along with damages when struck, and rough upkeep costs.
"Since our crew started installing the flexible barriers between Bathurst and Orange in 2018, there have been more than 50 recorded strikes where vehicles have hit the barrier," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Often, also damaging the posts, [the wire ropes] require urgent repair or replacement by our maintenance crews.
"The time frame for repairs depends on how many posts are hit and how bad the damage is, as well as whether traffic control is required."
One example on works, which occurred in the week prior to publishing, the spokesperson said 30 damaged posts were repaired by crews at two different sites between Orange and Bathurst.
Transport for NSW noted these works to take around six hours to complete, however, an estimated figure for the associated costs was not disclosed.
But it seems the financial number may be worth every penny when considering the rate of crashes, and potential incidents, the pliable railings are either lessening in impact - or preventing, altogether.
"The installation of the centre flexible safety barrier increases the separation of oncoming vehicles, providing a more forgiving road environment for when people make mistakes," the spokesperson said.
"Full-scale crash testing and actual field performance has demonstrated that flexible safety barriers [also] have a lower occupant injury risk, in comparison to semi-rigid and rigid safety barrier alternatives.
"This has made them a popular choice on the NSW state road network, especially when installed in the median to reduce the risk of head-on collisions."
After vehicles strike and impact the centre blockades, the extent of the damage is assessed.
The evaluation determines if the damage is hazardous or not, and repairs are then assigned a priority level prior to a crew being dispatched for repairs.
Basic steps to fix them use specialised equipment to release tension in the wire before removing it from posts, followed by either the manual or machine-operated removal of any damaged posts from their in-ground sockets.
New posts are then inserted into the empty sockets, while damaged posts are taken away for recycling.
Wires are then re-connected with the posts and re-tensioned, with any other hardware and reflector markers replaced if needed.
With this, Transport for NSW noted the Mitchell Highway is officially inspected for any defects at least once a week.
Depending on the extent of damages, specialist contractors may be assigned to repairs, with fixes often undertaken at night due to the stretch of highway linked to high traffic volumes.
For serious hazards, the spokesperson said repairs are done as soon as reasonably practical.
Repairs for less grave hazards are usually grouped together for completion.
