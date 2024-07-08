New era for popular Racine Bakery at bigger and better location

One of Orange's most beloved bakeries is embarking on a fresh start at a "more spacious" venue.
Racine Bakery is officially reopening in the old Herba Salata spot opposite Harris Farm in the Orange Arcade on Tuesday July 9.
Willa Arantz, owner of Racine said they had outgrown the original bakery they started 12 years ago at the shop in the Woolworths car park.
"It was a really good space, but it was tiny. We just outgrew it ... we wanted to grow more and it felt like everything was up against us," Mrs Arantz said.
"But we were quite prepared to keep going ... and then the new space came up and we couldn't say no ... we saw it and thought actually, this is a really good spot for us."
The new shop has plenty of indoor seating, room to line up for a coffee, as well as the shelving and bench space for baked goods, like croissants, bread and their famous biscuits.
"It's nice being undercover, it's warm and it'll have outdoor seating, too, for a casual sit down and drink a coffee," Mrs Arantz said.
Since it's in the Orange Arcade the new space has better access to Summer Street, which Mrs Arantz believes will encourage other shoppers in the area to pop-in.
"There's Harris Farm and Lane Cellars nearby, so there's a lot of like-minded businesses around us and I think ... we'll have a lot more foot traffic here," she said.
"It's a better exposure, so I think it's a good move for us."
Mrs Arantz and her husband, Shaun once owned a restaurant at Mount Canobolas and they're looking forward to dabbling more in the kitchen and potentially expanding their offerings.
"Shaun would like to get back into the savoury kitchen and move away from pastry for a bit. He's done that for a long time now," she said.
"So we'll do some kind of menu later on down the track. We'll just ease into it and do what we're doing, for now."
The bakery's opening hours have changed and will now open Tuesday to Saturday, 7am to 5pm to give Mr Arantz a bit of a break from the bakery.
"It's so Shaun can have time off with kids and have a bit of a life and not be on call seven days a week," Mrs Arantz said.
"So, hopefully this spot will pick up the slack from those two days that we'll be closed, and hopefully we can reopen on Mondays again in spring."
