Serious allegations levelled months after horror highway crash

Charges have been laid months after a horror car crash in the Central West.
A white Holden Commodore reportedly left the Castlereagh Highway near Mudgee and hit a tree about 12.30am on April 1, 2024.
Two 22-year-old occupants were treated at the scene, with the passenger flown to Westmead Hospital in critical condition.
On July 6, 2024 one man was hit with a string of charges and court attendance notice at Rose Bay Police Station.
These include:
Charges followed an extensive investigation by Orana Mid-Western Police District officers.
The Eastern Suburbs man will appear a Mudgee Local Court on September 3, 2024.
