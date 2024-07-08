MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Summerhouse to focus on Orange after Dirty Janes success

A mother and daughter team is focusing on the Orange and online markets after 25 years of selling European furniture and homewares.
Linda Dunsire and her mother Pauline Dunsire opened the Summerhouse Store Molong two years ago but with a growing Instagram presence at @thesummerhouselifestyle and success at Dirty Janes in Orange they are closing the shop.
"Our lease was up and we were at a bit of a crossroads as to what to do," Linda said.
In addition she said they were doing well at Dirty Janes and the war in Gaza has affected shipping routes reducing availability of European stock, and increasing freight prices making it difficult to stock two separate premises.
Linda said they previously had a space at Dirty Janes in Bowral so when they received news it was coming to Orange they jumped at the chance to sell their wares at the Byng Street premises.
"We had a shop in Bowral and one in Wollahra for 10 years and then I've had kids," Linda said.
"When we moved to the Central West we opened the store out here in Molong because we were living out here and the opportunity arose.
"We've been in this industry for 25 years."
She said her mother Pauline has always been entrepreneurial and had her own shops over the years.
"I used to do magazine styling and I would work for some of the wholesalers and set up their trade fair stands and things and then I started to do a bit of repping for a big agency that had a lot of homeware brands," Linda said.
"When I was 30 we moved to the Southern Highlands and I decided to open my first shop there.
"It was called So French, then we opened one in Wollahra."
Although she loves the Molong shop, Linda said most of her customers came from Orange and surrounds.
"So much of our furniture we actually do sell off Instagram, we've got quite a large Instagram account and a lot of our pieces go down to Victoria, Tasmania, WA and then obviously we have the shop to back that," Linda said.
"We were doing classes and things but we had to stop the classes. Because Dirty Janes took a long time to open my back storeroom for the classes was filled with furniture ready to go into that.
"We just opened because we thought there was a gap in the market up there that was doing our signature European country house style and so much of our furniture has gone out to big country houses in even further Central West again than Molong."
Because of her experience at Bowral she said she understood how the Dirty Janes' juggernaut operated.
"I know the Canberra one and when we learnt it was coming to Orange we were like, 'that's a great thing for us'," Linda said.
She said the initial plan was to do a little stall to bring more foot traffic out to Molong but they discovered they were achieving similar figures at Dirty Janes as in Molong but didn't have to be there all the time.
"As a busy single parent with two children that are extremely sporty, we were in Orange four nights a week for sport and travelling around all the time," she said.
"To not have to be in the store all the time or man it, it's a really good model for us at this time in our lives.
"They've got all their great staff there, the girls are in contact with us all the time at Dirty Janes if they need to know extra information. They even tidy up our stands for us a little bit."
Although they don't have have to be there regularly Linda says she tries to go in two days a week, and that will be easier once she shuts the Molong store at the end of July.
In addition to the lease ending and success with Instagram and Dirty Janes Linda said they have also had trouble getting their stock in from Europe due to the war in Gaza which has affected shipping routes.
"We try to buy affordable European pieces and we restore a lot of it ourselves but with the war in Gaza the shipping routes have all been changed and their insurances alone, the shipping costs are so high most of my dealers who I work with are not even bringing containers in at the moment.
"The ones that are the prices are so high because of their freight costs, it's just too expensive to try and fill two sites all the time with European pieces it's really hard at the moment.
"The Dirty Jane's space is not as big, I don't need to hold as much stock, I don't need to get the containers in as much so it's just basically for us to size down the scale of the business where it's more manageable at the moment, just in the busy phase of our life with teenagers."
PmwPlus has welcomed a new partner to the business who is expected to play a pivotal role as the firm adapts to the rapidly changing business landscape.
Mark Bettinzoli has a well-established background in financial advisory services.
His addition to the team is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to the firm's operations.
Mr Bettinzoli has a bachelor's degree in business, a diploma in financial planning and attained certification as a financial planner in 2019.
According to pmwPlus he goes beyond numbers and investments and also excels at steering clients toward favourable financial outcomes through well-informed decisions.
A statement issued by the Hill Street business said, "his commitment to providing expert information and support is a valuable asset to our team and our clients."
Mr Bettinzoli says he is eager to collaborate with Ray Miller, Daniel Miller, and Nathan Byrne to reinforce the firm's expertise in the financial planning department and cultivate stronger relationships among the teams.
The partners and staff eagerly await the dynamic approaches Mr Bettinzoli is expected to introduce.
Another partner at pmwPlus, Ray Miller, expressed his excitement for the future.
"Mark has a strong passion for wealth advisory and financial planning," Mr Miller said.
"Mark shares the values of pmwPlus which are important to myself, Dan, Nathan and the team.
"He has a strong relationship with his clients, and I know he is excited to be part of their journey through to retirement and beyond."
