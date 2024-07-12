Central Western Daily
sport
Home/Sport/Cricket

CYMS' past, present and future to come together and mark major milestone

By Staff Reporters
July 13 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange CYMS Cricket Club will celebrate its 80th anniversary in the 2024-25 season, with a weekend of events on November 2-3 planned to mark the milestone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.