'It's so final': heartbreak of suicide, and film on breaking deadly silence

The impacts of a person's suicide leaves lasting imprints on those they leave behind, with communities often reeling after the unexpected deaths.
Orange's Rod Bloomfield works for the Healthy Communities Foundation Australia as a stakeholder and community engagement officer.
Part of the National Rural & Remote Suicide Prevention Program, Mr Bloomfield said he's witnessed some "truly devastating" situations in his role during the past 18 months.
"For something with a result that's so final and heartbreaking, funerals are usually overflowing out the doors with people when someone they know has suicided, showing how many people cared," he said.
"Which is why we need programs like ours, because we're out here trying to make a difference and lower the hideous rates by removing the shame and stigma when it comes to talking about suicide.
"But another problem, if the figures aren't terrible enough, is that there's also hidden suicide in communities, where causes of death are slightly open in many cases, but we'd never know.
"[Suicide] devastates so many different parts of the community, so, to know the numbers are even worse than they appear in the the data, it just breaks your heart."
Grim data, released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in August of 2022, showed 27 people in Orange had died from suicide in the prior five year period.
Including Orange numbers some four years ago, these statistics also revealed a combined 114 people had suicided in the Bathurst, Dubbo, Lithgow and Mudgee areas.
Of those deaths, 101 were male and 13 were female.
For those living in smaller regional settings, Mr Bloomfield said waves of grief are usually felt for miles.
"Any of us who come from a small city, like Orange, we all know of a family that's been impacted or we'll directly know a person of people who have suicided," he said.
"The questions always linger afterwards as well, for a long while, and every single time people will say 'I never knew' or 'I never saw the signs' when reflecting on the lead-up to their death.
"It has ramifications right throughout the community, but if we're not talking about it to begin with, then people will just silently and quietly plan [their own death], and then take action.
"That's what we need to nip in the bud, because silence can be quite literally deadly in this matter."
Mr Bloomfield said while those who suicide can't often be picked or anticipated, there are some major changes those in the know commonly look for.
Some of these signs include poor hygiene changes or dirty clothing, or obvious shifts in mood and interests, where a person who was once social, for example, begins to ditch events.
Other red flags can include a person giving away their items of value or meaning, or "more subtle" situations like the person asking someone to watch their dog "for a couple of weeks" while they're away.
"Sometimes those things won't really raise alarm bells either, which is why we just need to ask the person if they're okay, because stories are different for everyone and hard to throw a cover-all over it," Mr Bloomfield said.
"If they say they're fine or aren't interested in talking, don't keep pushing them, just say 'I'm here if you ever feel like it'.
"So many of us do our first aid certificates, but how often do we really know how to listen or how to talk to someone who tells you they're not okay?
"I think everyone should be equipped with that kind of knowledge, where mental health first aid courses become just as normal and natural as completing a CPR course."
When it comes to supporting families who've been affected by suicide, Mr Bloomfield said "a light tough" is usually the best approach.
He said a simple text saying "hi, I'm thinking if you" or "you know where I am if you need anything" is often appropriate.
"As a society, we just give a light touch to that family with those sorts of messages, which is a good way to start," he said.
"They don't have to reply, and you're not expecting a reply, but you've put that [sentiment] out there without them having to feel hassled or annoying.
"As time goes by, gently check-in again if it's been a while without any word."
To bring more awareness to the realities of suicide and mental health concerns in communities, the Healthy Communities Foundation Australia is inviting people to a private screening of a documentary titled Solstice.
The event will be held on Thursday, July 11, from 6pm to 8pm at the Orange Regional Gallery, 149 Byng Street.
The film is about when parents of Mary, who died by suicide at the age 15, are met with shame and stigma, but the pair refused to stay silent on the issue.
For more information on the upcoming event, head to the Event Brite website, where free tickets can be reserved.
