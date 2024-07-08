Orange crew bringing the glory days to nostalgic coastal takeaway

Orange trio Ben Abraham, Luke Symons and Scott Mileto are taking diners back in their nostaligic takeaway joint, adding to their already booming portfolio, including Washington&Co home.
The group is stepping back in time with a new takeaway place that comes served with a hefty side of nostalgia.
Glory Days is designed as a homage to the classic 1980s/90s Aussie takeaway fish and chip shop, complete with yesteryear decor, pineapple fritters and burgers that had better include beetroot and yet more pineapple.
The venture is by Ben Abraham, Luke Symons and Scott Mileto, all former Orange, NSW, school kids who moved to Wollongong and went on to make the city's burgeoning small bar set, Good Times Only Group.
Mr Abraham said Glory Days was intended to mimic the ambience of his boyhood takeaway place, Stan's, where he went for "chips after school".
"We're doing all the nostalgic classics of our childhood," Mr Abraham said.
"Everyone's always talking about the Glory Days - the good old days, how things were better back then, and that's the whole vibe of things here.
"Right now we're focused on making sure people get pineapple on everything!"
Now with four Wollongong venues (Howlin' Wolf Bar, Dagwood Bar + Kitchen, The Prince, and Port Kembla's The Iron Yampi), plus Bud's at Huskisson and Washington & Co in Orange, Glory Days is the group's first foray into takeaway.
"While we love and respect everything that's modern and new about food, sometimes you really just want a good old classic hamburger with the lot. It's that simple, real food that you punch out quick," Mr Abraham said.
There are tray liners with authentic advertisements lifted from the past three decades.
"We always try to have an authentic voice in all we do.," Mr Abraham said.
Mr Abraham described Wollongong's current hospitality scene as "incredibly vibrant" and said diners had become spoilt for choice.
He said there were no plans to expand the Good Times empire, though sometimes new opportunities had been known to surprise him.
"I said [no more venues] last time and three months later, here we are. We love what we do we're fortunate we get to go to work every day and do what we love. We love Wollongong and we're fully engrained here so what's next - who knows?"
