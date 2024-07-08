Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Food

Orange crew bringing the glory days to nostalgic coastal takeaway

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
July 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Anna Warr

Orange trio Ben Abraham, Luke Symons and Scott Mileto are taking diners back in their nostaligic takeaway joint, adding to their already booming portfolio, including Washington&Co home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.