Driver dead after ute rolls in horror crash in region's north

The driver of an overturned ute has been found dead following a horror crash on Sunday night.
Emergency services attended the single-vehicle crash in the Central Tablelands at Rylstone around 6.30pm on July 7.
On arrival, police say they found a white utility that had overturned on Narrango Road.
The driver of the ute, a man aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He was unable to be revived.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage surrounding the incident is urged to call police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
