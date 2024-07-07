Three teens found with knife and shotgun shell in East Orange

A trio of teenagers have been caught with a 13-centimetre knife and a shotgun shell in East Orange.
On Thursday night the teens were found trying the door handle of a parked car.
Police have reported when they approached the teenagers, aged 14, 15 and 19 ran off and a short pursuit occurred.
They were located in nearby bushes and arrested.
During a search of the 14-year-old, officers found a shotgun shell.
The 14-year-old was charged with custody of a knife in a public place, possessing housebreaking implements, possessing ammunition without holding a licence and possession of goods expected to be stolen.
The older teens were charged with custody of a knife in public and possession of implements to break into a house.
The knife was the equivalent to the size of an iPhone 13.
All three appeared in court on July 5. They received conditional bail.
The younger teenagers will be in the children's court on Thursday, July 18. The 19-year-old will also attend court.
The seizure was part of a major police operation around knives in NSW.
Between Thursday, July 4 and Saturday, July 6, 72 knives were seized and 167 people were charged with weapon-related offences.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
