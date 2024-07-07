Christmas tradition tipped to return to Orange

A Christmas festival could be on the cards for Orange at the end of the year.
Deputy editor Grace Ryan has spoken with Business Orange following a proposal put forward to council to return what was a festive tradition on Summer Street for many years.
Would you support the move? You can check out all of the details in our story this morning.
Journalist Grace Dudley spoke with the family of Middletons Ice Blocks legend 'Dick' Middleton on Friday in a touching tribute to an iconic Orange figure.
Mr Middleton died in late June and the family says the support shown to them during this difficult time has been immense. You can read Dick Middleton's obituary here.
Sunday was a massive day of rugby league at Wade Park, and CYMS didn't have it all their own way against arch rivals Hawks.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin was sideline to capture it all, and spoke to one of the green and golds' best following the game.
Have your say: should social media be off limits for our kids, aged younger than 16? We hit the streets to find out what Orange thinks.
Have a great week.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
