Tempers flare late as birthday boy savours 'special' derby delight

He's been on both sides of the derby divide but this one meant a little bit more to Ethan McKellar and not just because it was his birthday.
The Orange CYMS prop scored a try out wide as his side won 34-22 in a Peter McDonald Premiership derby classic at Wade Park on Sunday, July 7.
It was a match featuring everything - a late sin-bin, brawls, banter and some magnificent tries scored from all over the field.
Hawks led 16-12 at the break and looked poised for an almighty upset at stages throughout the afternoon but CYMS steadied the ship enough in the second half to avoid consecutive defeats.
McKellar, who scored just minutes after half-time and set-up another late, said it was a "special" win."
"It's pretty good and obviously to do it on my birthday is another special thing," he said.
"But I think the most important thing is the boys showed up today.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, it always is in the derby."
McKellar, who had to endure two heavy derby defeats as coach in 2023, said he was loving his footy and the good times at the club.
"Just to look around and see the crowd after that [is great]," he said.
"Obviously, Hawks being my old club as well.
"But just to see how the club's turned around after last year. Everyone's really bought in and they're putting their best foot forward together for the club."
Hawks, featuring some fresh faces including an all under 18s centre parking of Harry Wald and Harry Kukla, enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges.
CYMS fullback Jesse Buchan had to be taken off just two minutes in after hurting his knee and it got worse for the home side when Michael Latu crossed.
Jack Buchanan scored one of the strangest tries you'll see all year, Hawks players thinking they had him held and releasing him early before the prop got to his feet and scrambled over.
Two Blues kipper Nathan Potts then barged over from close range and when Wald out-leapt the CYMS defence out wide, Hawks could smell an upset.
Hooker Ryan Griffin cleverly darted out of dummy half and spun his way over to give CYMS something heading into the sheds.
McKellar then crossed but Hawks hit back yet again, Ryan Manning far too quick when given enough space.
The big men were starting to dominate for CYMS and Ethan Bereyne went over after being put through a hole close to the line.
Preston Simpson then scored off an McKellar break to make it 26-22 before things got heated.
Hawks forward Jy Lawrence-Lyall was placed on report for a stray elbow and then sin-binned minutes later for a shoulder charge, instigating a fight with Buchanan and several other CYMS players on his way off.
Pat Williams missed the resulting penalty attempt from close and was then hit high by Potts, resulting in another coming together as the rivalry temporarily boiled over.
Dylan Kelly stepped up to nail the goal before Kiyan Shaw scored on the siren after a breakaway. Hawks halfback Max Wilson had to be escorted of the field after coming off second best in a tackle moments before.
Hawks coach Shane Rodney said his side needed to tighten things up after half-time.
"It was a tough contest," he said.
"I thought it was pretty even right down to the last five minutes, it could have gone either way.
"They controlled things a bit better in the second half, a lot of penalties from us there.
"Some ill discipline at times in the second half, probably some were probably warranted, some mightn't have been.
"But that's something the young group has to keep working on."
