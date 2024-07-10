Are councillors a 'yay or nay' to stand for another term?

As the time frame slowly but surely narrows, candidates are starting throw their hats in the ring for the looming polls in September.
With roughly two months to go until the launch of the 2024 NSW local government elections , the Central Western Daily wanted to find out who voters may find on their ballot slips on September 14.
New names have appeared on the NSW Electoral Commission register for Cabonne Council, while some will return for another shot at representing their community.
Many familiar faces have confirmed they'll stand again, where the majority of nine active councillors will attempt to secure their current seat for another three-year term.
Those current roles are filled by mayor Kevin Beatty and deputy mayor Jamie Jones, including councillors Peter Batten, Marlene Nash, Libby Oldham, Kathryn O'Ryan, Andrew Pull, Andrew Rawson and Jenny Weaver.
After serving her first term, Kathryn O'Ryan of Canowindra said she intends to stand for council again.
A highlight for Ms O'Ryan, the revamped Nyrang Creek Bridge opening flagged a shining moment during her time on council, with the structure providing a major link between her hometown and Eugowra, as well as between Forbes and Parkes.
But she feels as though the current councillors haven't had a great deal of time to see newly-launched projects through to the end, mainly due to the devastating deluge at the back-end of 2022.
"We had an interesting term, punctuated by the major flood event in November '22, which caused immense damage throughout the shire," she said.
"The impacts of the floods are still felt by many residents, however funding has thankfully made it possible for council to commence, and in some cases complete, some major post-flood projects.
"I feel that, with the short term, we were able to complete jobs started by the previous council, but have not had as much opportunity to see projects started in our term through to completion."
Also from Canowindra, councillor Andrew Pull echoed Mrs O'Ryan's message in terms of wanting more time on the clock.
He also wants to be there to cross the finish line when present projects switch from work-in-progress status, to finished.
"Yes, I am standing again," Mr Pull said, "because it's been a short term with some current projects to still reach completion and I'd like to see them out.
"A new term enables the newer councillors to set plans for the next four years and that's an exciting incentive."
Mr Pull's highlights during his first term include involvement in flood recovery planning and work by staff, as well as major completed projects such as the all-new sporting change rooms for both Manildra and Canowindra, including the Nyrang Creek Bridge and revamped CBD in Molong.
Another fan of the sporting upgrades, Peter Batten gave a nod to the all-new tennis courts installed at Yeoval, as well as the sports precinct in Cumnock.
Having served two consecutive terms to date, Mr Batten wasn't going to run for a third term.
But he recently changed his decision to stand again in the upcoming September election.
"I was planning not to [stand again], but I think it's important we have some continuity given where we are with recovery from [the flood] and the challenges council is facing in the next term," Mr Batten said.
"In my opinion, we have had a very effective council in the last two terms because councillors and staff have been focused on what's best for our communities.
"The infrastructure improvements like the Cabonne Community Centre [and more] ... are great examples of what has been achieved."
Mr Batten said he also looks forward to the completion of a small scale solar farm out at Eugowra in the next term.
He believes the site will hold significant benefits for council.
"I also look forward to seeing the improvements to the Cabonne road network that will be achieved," he said.
Set to concentrate more of her efforts into the developing, not-profit-profit Arts Council Cabonne Inc. organisation, Libby Oldham confirmed she will be retiring from council at the close of the 2024 term.
Having served two terms on council, Ms Oldham will focus on continuing her "key role" as president with the new arts group to foster its ongoing development, investment and growth.
"I am very pleased with what council has achieved over the past two terms and that I was part of it," she said.
"Tourism, economic development, arts and culture are what I have promoted while on council."
Running again after a number of years as a councillor, Jenny Weaver believes it's this long-standing experience to earn her a seat at the table next term, too.
She hopes to "achieve positive outcomes" for the advancement of the shire's small town communities and people living within Cabonne.
Ms Weaver finds enjoyment in seeing ideas come to life, as well as being involved in conversations surrounding overall benefits across the region.
"The most rewarding outcome of being a councillor is working as a team and seeing the Cabonne area advance and develop as projects come to fruition, and there have been many," she said.
"Discussions that advance to follow-up on future projects [are also rewarding], also it is simply the satisfaction of working with the community to develop and achieve what [people] would like to see evolve and grow in their area."
With his first term drawing to a close, Andrew Rawson said he plans on standing for another council stint.
Like many of his councillor peers, Mr Rawson feels the need to extend his time for the purpose of seeing both current and looming projects materialise in the future.
"I'm definitely running again, mainly as I have a lot of unfinished business primarily around water security, adaptation to climate change, supporting our disaster-affected communities and boosting environmental protections for our shire," he said.
"If I am re-elected on to the Board of Central Tablelands Water, there is the Lake Rowlands augmentation project that I'd like to see through to fruition.
"Lots more as well."
A long-time councillor, Marlene Nash did not provide comment to the Central Western Daily after this masthead made attempts to get in touch.
Her name, however, appears on the register of candidates on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
Part of her listed objectives on the site, Ms Nash plans to continue to serve her local council area "with honesty and purpose".
Running unopposed for several years, mayor and deputy mayor duo, Kevin Beatty and Jamie Jones have been re-elected as councillors by the community for multiple terms.
Mr Beatty has been in the mayoral seat since 2017, while Mr Jones is at the tail end of a triple serving with council.
Heading into potential third and fourth terms, each is holding their cards close until the election date draws closer.
More information on their stance with the looming polls will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Registrations for the upcoming local 2024 government election on Saturday, September 14, remain open.
The portal will close at 12pm on Wednesday, August 14.
