Karate kid is 'something else': Zanna Dolbel eyes off big Japan title

Three-time national karate champion in her division, 10 year old Zanna Dolbel from Orange is gearing up for an international fight as she eyes off her first shot at a world title in Japan.
Belonging to the Kumiai Ryu High Impact Martial Arts Studio dojo in Lords Place, Miss Dolbel fell in love with karate just shy of turning six and cherishes the green belt wrapped around her white gi uniform.
To date, she's secured multiple state titles to qualify at a national level - winning three from three top titles at the Australian Martial Arts Championships (AMAC) to make the country squad.
"I really like competing and I like going up against other people who know how to fight, because I really like kicking and punching," Miss Dolbel said.
"It feels kind of easy sometimes, and sometimes it's kind of hard, and other times I feel really tired if I use all of my energy.
"But mostly, you just feel alive doing [karate], and it's a really happy feeling I get when I do it because it's fun and it's my passion."
Ready for the next big step, Miss Dolbel is gearing up to compete under the World Martial Arts Championships (WMAC) banner in spring.
She will compete at the Shidokan 43rd International Championships on Sunday, October 13.
But finding the financial means to get her there and back has been the hardest part for Miss Dolbel's parents, particularly with the family struggling after facing consecutive deaths in recent months.
Miss Dolbel's mother, Kristy Dolbel said any and all big plans to rally money for the trip took a backseat when close relatives became unwell, their ailments requiring constant monitoring.
"We run our own business, but for the last six months, we've had to push so much to the side to care for and nan and pop around the clock," she said.
"I had all intentions of doing raffles and fundraising for her, but I've done absolutely nothing. My husband and I have only just booked our airfares, but we still have to organise accommodation and so much more.
"She's got all the gear, but she can't go alone because of her age, so we need more funding to really get it all over the line now.
"Anything that can help to take some of the burden off would be amazing."
Miss Dolbel estimates total costs for the Japan contest will come in around the $20,000 mark.
This figure doesn't include extra costs associated with travel and accommodation to get her to and from additional training sessions in Sydney with her AMAC-appointed coach in the lead-up to the big day.
But there's no price point to reference when it comes to Miss Dolbel's great grandfather having to miss out on the anticipated competition abroad.
Writing a small eulogy for his funeral on Friday, July 5, she told her "biggest fan, Pop" she'd go to Yokohama Budokan and "make him proud".
"Every time I used to go to my pop's, he'd ask me 'when are you going to Japan?' and then he'd always say he'd pack a bag and ask if he could come with me," Miss Dolbel said.
"If he could've made it to Japan, I would want him to see me trying my hardest and working really hard to win for him."
For a girl whose "whole world" is martial arts, her huge achievements are often lost on her, Mrs Dolbel said.
Not quite grasping the high karate heights she reaches, Miss Dolbel is described as a little girl who will often "walk off the mat with a smile".
Her mum also said her youngest daughter's sense of joy doesn't waver - regardless of whether she's taken out a competition, or fallen short of points.
"She's had trouble with anxiety in the past, but it's never affected her on the mat," Mrs Dolbel said.
"She becomes this totally different and confident person when she's out there, and I love watching the sportsmanship that she shows.
"Physically and mentally, it just changes her for the best."
Mrs Dolbel said her daughter's appearance and small stature can often fool her opponents, as well.
It's part of what makes Miss Dolbel unique, she said, and why she feels a potential sponsor or those generously donating would enjoy backing her to Japan "that much more".
"She only weighs 30 kilograms, there's nothing of her," Mrs Dolbel said and laughed, "so people would look at her and think 'there's no way she could do all of this'.
"But I've seen her go up against kids twice her age and height and still take them out.
"She's something else."
To reach out about sponsoring or make a donation to support Zanna Dolbel's trip to compete in Yokohama Budokan, contact Kristy Dolbel via email at kristy@testtagging.com or contact 0407 824 574.
