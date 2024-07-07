Distress call alerts rescuers to injured woman in life-threatening event

A woman was found by rescuers suffering from an injury after alerting emergency services from her personal distress device in the Central West on Sunday.
Used to call on emergency services in life-threatening situations, a distress beacon alerted authorities to attend a life-threatening situation in Gingkin, south of Oberon, around 11.30am on July 7.
Known as Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs) and Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs), the devices are activated by their holders when in a dangerous and critical situation.
An alert then sends out a release alert to dispatch rescuers - the alarm carrying a tag of where the person in need of help is located.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said several emergency personnel went looking for the woman immediately following the distress call on Sunday.
"We responded with multiple paramedics, with police also attending, to assist with locating the female," the spokesperson said.
"She was found with an isolated leg injury and treated on the scene before being transported [by NSW Ambulance] by-road to Oberon Multi Purpose Service."
An ambulance-issued rescue helicopter was also sent to assist with the initial search.
Further details surrounding the woman's age were not available at the time of publishing.
