Emus put up 'really good fight' as Bulldogs play down favouritism

There's nothing quite like putting a grand final rematch to bed across a tense closing 10 minutes in front of your home crowd.
As they've done on so many occasions this Blowes Cup season the Bathurst Bulldogs showcased their fitness and mental fortitude to come away with victory, this time accounting for Orange Emus 39-24 at Ashwood Park on the club's Memorial Day.
Bulldogs held a slender 26-24 advantage inside the final minutes before a pair of penalty goals and a late try secured another gusty win from the two-time defending champions.
It was a special way to wrap up one of the club's most important games of the season and already puts the Bulldogs just one win away from securing the minor premiership.
At one stage Bulldogs found themselves down 19-7.
Winger Daniel Woods and fly half Bryce Rue scored twice in the bonus point win.
Bulldogs vice-captain Hunter Davis said it's a result that means a lot not only to the team but the club as a whole.
"When Emus were clawing back and playing good football it was a matter of our captain, Peter Fitzsimmons, reminding us of who we were playing for and the significance of the day," he said.
"It was a game that not only meant a lot to us 15 on the field but to the players past and present that are with us and no longer with us."
Bulldogs have gone through their share of close calls this season despite their undefeated record.
Davis said that's a testament to the abundant self-belief that continues to flow through the entire squad.
"I remember when we beat Dubbo by a good scoreline people were saying that the competition wasn't as fierce as first expected but there's been three to four games that have been in the balance where we've barely scraped by," he said.
"If we were winning by 20 to 30 points every game I don't think we'd be finding ways to get better. We're not getting complacent at all and there's a lot of games still to go.
"Despite us being undefeated it's a competition where everyone has the chance to beat everyone on their day."
The game adds to the long list of top quality matches between Bulldogs and Emus in modern times, and Davis said it's one that could have easily gone the Orange club's way on another day.
"Emus were putting up a really good fight and were leading at one point in the second half then a few turning points from our quality players - like Joe Nash making a break and Riley Hanrahan through the backs - allowed us to get two penalty goals," he said.
"It came on the back of our ball retention and a few special plays from a couple of special players, then another good game from Kurt Weekes with the boot."
The loss keeps the Emus in third spot on the ladder, three points behind Forbes Platypi, and in danger of missing a major semi-final.
