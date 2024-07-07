Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

'I thought the game was gone': Lions overcome four yellow cards to snap hoodoo

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 7 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange City Lions coach Greg Lee was starring down the barrel of a fifth-consecutive loss and his side's finals hopes evaporating into thin air, such was the size of the obstacle in front of them in Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.