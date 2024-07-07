Woman in 20s airlifted to major city hospital following bike incident

A woman has been airlifted from the Central West to a Sydney hospital following a bike incident on the weekend.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to a site in Bumbaldry near Cowra around 11.30am on Saturday, July 7.
The help alert outlined details of a female in her 20s, who paramedics say sustained a leg injury following "an accident" involving a dirt bike.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance could not confirm whether the dirt bike was motorised or a BMX as the information was not available.
The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics for her leg injury prior to the arrival of a helicopter, which airlifted her to Westmead Hospital for further assessment and treatment.
The spokesperson says the incident occurred on Major West Road in Bumbaldry, with the closest cross street being Warrumba Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.