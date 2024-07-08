New barriers to lower 'dozens of potential crashes' on notorious highway

The installation of all-new wire rope barriers on the major highway between Orange and Bathurst are going to lower "dozens of potential crashes", roads authorities have said.
Placed down the centerline of the Mitchell Highway, newly-completed flexible wire rope boosts safer journeys as it acts as a physical barrier between traffic on either side of the road.
With oncoming motorists travelling up to 100 kilometres per hour in either direction, member for Orange Phil Donato advocated for the highway's ongoing reforms as a critical piece in a protection puzzle for road users.
"These safety upgrades have been focused on known crash hot spots and sections of the highway with a history of fatigue-related crashes and a high proportion of run-off-road and head-on crashes," Mr Donato said.
"The Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange is a key route as well, not only linking two major regional centres, but also linking the Central West to Sydney and the Blue Mountains."
Mr Donato said he'll continue advocating for buckets of vital road safety funding, ensuring both those living in the Central West and other regional residents "have access" to grants championing better roads.
Those improvements to the 50-kilometre section of highway started in 2018, with works for the major project costing a total of $95.9 million.
To date, construction works have included East Lucknow, Oakey Creek Lane, Guyong, East Guyong, Vittoria East and Vittoria Curve.
"The [state] government understands the need for continuing investment in regional roads to ensure the safe and efficient movement of local residents, tourists and vital freight around the state," NSW Labor's duty member for Orange and Bathurst, Stephen Lawrence said.
"The $95.9 million spent on these upgrades is not only an investment in the Central West, but also a commitment to doing what we can to ensure regional motorists get home safely to their families every time."
Works have also started at a crash hot spot on Pretty Plains Road at a dedicated turning lane where the intersection sits.
Construction for this is due for completion in July.
Along with the new wire barriers, which can also be placed on road edges, another Mitchell Highway upgrade has also featured the installation of audio tactile line marking, also referred to as "rumble strips".
These markings alert drivers with loud vibrations when the centre line is crossed, or in instances where drivers run off the road.
Roads have also been widened along with new and upgraded turning lanes, as well as improved drainage and removal of roadside vegetation to decrease the risk of black ice during winter months.
The Bathurst to Orange safety upgrades have been jointly funded by federal and state governments, with more information available on the Transport NSW website.
